Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published December 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
Today on Stateside, the year in books. We caught up with poet Keith Taylor on his three favorite reads from Michigan writers this past year. Then, we revisited our conversation with Detroit writer Desiree Cooper, author of Nothing Special, an intergenerational story for kids that was selected as a Top Ten Children's Book of 2022 by the New York Public Library. Plus, a chat with Pulitzer Prize winner Diane Seuss, a Kalamazoo poet who we first spoke with in the spring.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Keith Taylor, is the author of the book The Bird-while from Wayne State University Press.
  • Desiree Cooper, her latest book Nothing Special is out now.
  • Diane Seuss, Kalamazoo poet and educator won a Pulitzer Prize for her book frank: sonnets.
Stateside bookschildren's bookspoetrymichigan poetskeith taylorDesiree CooperKalamazoo2022 Year in Review
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
