Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published December 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
Today on the show, it's all about music! We heard from Joe Hertler, the lead singer of Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, about his favorite releases from Michigan artists in 2022. Then we revisit two conversations we loved from the year. One with Dan Charnas, author of "Dilla Time," a biography about the late Detroit-based producer and rapper, J Dilla, who is considered to be one of the most influential producers modern music. Then finally, a conversation with author Caryn Rose who discussed the subject of her book "Why Patti Smith Matters".

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Joe Hertler, lead singer of Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers
  • Dan Charnas, author of “Dilla Time: the Life And Afterlife of J Dillas, the Hop Hop Producer who Reinvented Rhythm”
  • Caryn Rose, author of “Why Patti Smith Matters”
Stateside StatesideMichigan musicDetroit musicArt
