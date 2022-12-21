Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard about an effort to support Ukrainians during the Russian invasion by celebrating their national cuisine. Then, we dig into the life and legacy of beloved Ann Arbor food institution Zingerman’s. To wrap up, we spoke with two Native American farmers about rebuilding access to traditional Indigenous foods in communities around the state.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Mark Kurlyandchik, food writer and editorial director at Frame in Hazel Park
- Michelene Maynard, author of Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built a Corner Deli into a Global Food Community
- Rosebud Bear Schneider is Anishinaabe, Shawnee, and a citizen of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. She’s a full-time farmer and educator at Keep Growing Detroit.
- Kirsten Kirby-Shoote is a member of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. They are an urban farmer and seed keeper working in the Detroit area.