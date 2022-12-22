Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, we recapped the top five Michigan-themed memes of 2022 with a panel of meme enthusiasts. Then, a chef and an attorney joined to discuss the quirks of running a cannabis-infused catering company, and a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio put a spotlight on a herd of goats that played an important role in maintaining the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Plus, we heard about a longstanding Detroit tradition that involves eating muskrat, and learned more about Michigan’s historical issues with goiters. To wrap up, a trip to Colon, Michigan, shone a light on the “Magic Capital of the World”.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sam Robinson, Axios Detroit
  • Mike Blank, Stateside producer, Michigan Radio
  • Chef Enid Parham, founder and owner, Lucky Pistil Catering
  • Todd Redden, founding attorney and counselor at law, Cannabis Kitchen Law Group and Legal Pathworks
  • Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling, reporter, Monroe News
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist, Michigan History Center
  • Asher Wertheimer, Stateside assistant producer, Michigan Radio
Stateside goatsgoatscapingcannabisCannabis Industrycannabis businessmuskrat fursmagic
