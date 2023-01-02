© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Published January 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST
To ring in 2023, we had Stateside regular, Michigan Radio's political director Zoe Clark on to discuss Gretchen Whitmer’s inauguration into her second term and what we learned about her plans for the new Democratic majorities in the state legislative chambers. Then, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio shared a segment about the big bad wolf and how the species might not be as bad as we think. Finishing up our first show of the year, University of Michigan President Santa Ono stopped by to discuss his plans for the university.

Stateside Listeners: Have anything you are interested in hearing us talk about on the show? Have a Michigan related topic you've always been curious about? Email us your ideas to stateside@michiganradio.org

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio's political director
  • Morgan Springer, producer of [Un]Natural Selection
  • Dan Wanschura, host of [Un]Natural Selection
  • Santa Ono, president at the University of Michigan
