Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST
On today's show, we chatted about the tantalizing possibilities for the Lions in the playoffs. We learned more about last night's terrifying incident at the Bills vs. Bengals game, plus rumors of the NFL courting Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Then, a fellow word nerd broke down the 2022 "words of the year." As demand for construction materials ramps up in Michigan, some Detroiters face a new question this year: Will concrete crushing plants become an unwelcome neighbor? Plus, we spoke about a new partnership that'll make Detroit a manufacturing hub for electric bike company Vela. To end, a review of a memoir that was shaped by Detroit's landscapes.

Stateside Listeners: Have anything you are interested in hearing us talk about on the show? Have a Michigan related topic you've always been curious about? Email us your ideas to stateside@michiganradio.org

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Nick Baumgardner, senior writer/columnist, The Athletic
  • Christine Hume, poet, essayist, and professor of English and creative writing, Eastern Michigan University
  • Jena Brooker, environmental reporter, BridgeDetroit
  • Justin Kosmides, co-founder and CEO, Vela Bikes
  • Sarah Pazur, writer and educator
Stateside Detroit LionsNFLjim harbaugh2022 Year in ReviewWord of the YearConcreteDetroitersconstructionElectric bikesmanufacturingMade in the U.S.A.Made in MichiganLiterature
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
