Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

On today's show, we chatted about the tantalizing possibilities for the Lions in the playoffs. We learned more about last night's terrifying incident at the Bills vs. Bengals game, plus rumors of the NFL courting Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Then, a fellow word nerd broke down the 2022 "words of the year." As demand for construction materials ramps up in Michigan, some Detroiters face a new question this year: Will concrete crushing plants become an unwelcome neighbor? Plus, we spoke about a new partnership that'll make Detroit a manufacturing hub for electric bike company Vela. To end, a review of a memoir that was shaped by Detroit's landscapes.

