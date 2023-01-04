© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, United States Representative Jack Bergman from Northern Michigan explained the ongoing negotiations within Congress to decide a new Speaker of the House. Plus, we heard more about new plans by the National Guard to expand the Camp Grayling training site in Crawford County, Michigan. Then, the mother of Isaac Danian, a Grand Rapids man who disappeared in the South Pacific in late 2020, joined to tell his story and warn others about the dangers of becoming involved with online conspiracy theories.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Representative Jack Bergman, U.S. Congressperson, Michigan District 1
  • Kelly House, environment reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Abigail Danian, mother of missing Isaac Danian
Tags
Stateside US House of RepresentativesCongressu.s. congressNational Guardmichigan national guardcamp graylingGrand Rapids
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content