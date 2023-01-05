© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta discussed what could come next for Michigan politics after Senator Debbie Stabenow announced she will not be running for re-election in 2024. Plus, we heard the story of a French Ford Fiesta’s journey across the Atlantic Ocean - and the documentary that resulted from it.

Then, as the U.S. House of Representatives enters its third day of attempting to elect a new speaker of the House, Congresswoman Lisa McClain gave a rundown of the latest events from the House floor. To wrap up, Michigan Radio reporter Dustin Dwyer provided an update on recent changes to county governance in Ottawa County.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, Senior Political Correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Dorian Degoutte, French filmmaker, Ford Fiesta aficionado
  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Representative Lisa McClain, U.S. Congressperson, Michigan District 10
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter/producer, Michigan Radio
