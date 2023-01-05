Stateside: Thursday, January 5, 2023

Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta discussed what could come next for Michigan politics after Senator Debbie Stabenow announced she will not be running for re-election in 2024. Plus, we heard the story of a French Ford Fiesta’s journey across the Atlantic Ocean - and the documentary that resulted from it.

Then, as the U.S. House of Representatives enters its third day of attempting to elect a new speaker of the House, Congresswoman Lisa McClain gave a rundown of the latest events from the House floor. To wrap up, Michigan Radio reporter Dustin Dwyer provided an update on recent changes to county governance in Ottawa County.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: