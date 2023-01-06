© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, January 6, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
The Stateside banner logo.

Today on Stateside, Senator Debbie Stabenow discusses her recently-announced decision to not seek re-election. She was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000, and her current term will end on January 3, 2025. Plus, author Maria Dong talks about her debut novel, Liar, Dreamer, Thief, a thriller story told by an unreliable narrator.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Senator
  • Maria Dong, southwest Michigan writer
