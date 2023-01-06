Stateside: Friday, January 6, 2023

Today on Stateside, Senator Debbie Stabenow discusses her recently-announced decision to not seek re-election. She was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000, and her current term will end on January 3, 2025. Plus, author Maria Dong talks about her debut novel, Liar, Dreamer, Thief, a thriller story told by an unreliable narrator.

