Stateside: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Today, an ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court has quit. Some blame Justice Richard Bernstein who criticized
Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for hiring Pete Martel as her law clerk. Then, the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre stages a play featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. We speak with the show’s director and star. And, a researcher in food policy talks about why some food items have doubled in price.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Colin Jackson - reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Cassie Mann - director, Ann Arbor Civic Theatre
- Drew Shaw - actor in The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
- David Ortega - professor, MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources