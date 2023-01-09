Stateside: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Today, an ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court has quit. Some blame Justice Richard Bernstein who criticized

Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for hiring Pete Martel as her law clerk. Then, the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre stages a play featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. We speak with the show’s director and star. And, a researcher in food policy talks about why some food items have doubled in price.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

