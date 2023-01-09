© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, an ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court has quit. Some blame Justice Richard Bernstein who criticized
Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for hiring Pete Martel as her law clerk. Then, the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre stages a play featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. We speak with the show’s director and star. And, a researcher in food policy talks about why some food items have doubled in price.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson - reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Cassie Mann - director, Ann Arbor Civic Theatre
  • Drew Shaw - actor in The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
  • David Ortega - professor, MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Stateside
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content