Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Rep. Dan Kildee stopped by to discuss the recent vote to make Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California the Speaker of the House, as well as Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement. Then, we are joined by MSU Broad Art Museum curator Rachel Winter to discuss their exhibit on Zaha Hadid, who designed the Broad building.

Then we met up with large carnivore specialist Cody Norton to talk about tracking Michigan wolves’ movements with a GPS collar and what we can learn from that. Finally, Stateside producer Rachel Ishikawa took a trip to one of Michigan’s last video rental stores.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: