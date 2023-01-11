© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, January 11, 2022

By Stateside Staff
Published January 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer gave the latest details on an evolving situation in Ottawa County regarding recent policy decisions made by the newly elected board of commissioners. Then, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North explored an unlikely group of residents in Detroit - pheasants. Plus, an expert on Michigan history explained why and how you can obtain a unicorn hunting license in the state of Michigan. To wrap up, newly appointed Interim President of Michigan State University Theresa K. Woodruff joined to discuss her goals and expectations as the latest President of MSU.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter/producer, Michigan Radio
  • Dan Wanschura, host, Points North
  • Diane Checklich, producer, Points North
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist, Michigan History Center
  • Theresa K. Woodruff, interim president, Michigan State University 
Stateside Michigan State UniversitypheasantsDetroitiprottawa countyOttawaMichigan historylake superior state universityMichigan State University
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
