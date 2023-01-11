Stateside: Wednesday, January 11, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer gave the latest details on an evolving situation in Ottawa County regarding recent policy decisions made by the newly elected board of commissioners. Then, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North explored an unlikely group of residents in Detroit - pheasants. Plus, an expert on Michigan history explained why and how you can obtain a unicorn hunting license in the state of Michigan. To wrap up, newly appointed Interim President of Michigan State University Theresa K. Woodruff joined to discuss her goals and expectations as the latest President of MSU.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: