© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
stateside new full show post

On today’s show, Orlando Bailey stopped by and discussed their new podcast mini-series, made in collaboration with WDET, called “What Had Happened Was” which dives into how, after the election of Rep. Shri Thanedar, Detroit lost Black representation in the U.S. Congress. Then, Leslie King, a human trafficking survivor and Madelaine Lane, her lawyer, explained their work with the Grand Rapids nonprofit Sacred Beginnings to help other survivors.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Orlando Bailey, co-host of “What Had Happened Was”
  • Leslie King, founder of the nonprofit Sacred Beginnings
  • Madelaine Lane, former attorney for Leslie King
Tags
Stateside Statesidepolitical activismhuman traffickingDetroiters
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content