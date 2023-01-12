Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

On today’s show, Orlando Bailey stopped by and discussed their new podcast mini-series, made in collaboration with WDET, called “What Had Happened Was” which dives into how, after the election of Rep. Shri Thanedar, Detroit lost Black representation in the U.S. Congress. Then, Leslie King, a human trafficking survivor and Madelaine Lane, her lawyer, explained their work with the Grand Rapids nonprofit Sacred Beginnings to help other survivors.

