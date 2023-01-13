Stateside: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Today, DTE Energy’s role in a shady political effort to repeal Gov. Whitmer’s emergency powers during the pandemic. Then, we raise a final toast to the last-ever installation of Cheers! Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen offer us one more cocktail recipe. You can find information about their final Cheers! event here.
GUESTS:
Tom Perkins, journalist
Lester Graham, co-host Cheers!
Tammy Coxen, co-host Cheers!