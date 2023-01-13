© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
stateside podcast logo

Today, DTE Energy’s role in a shady political effort to repeal Gov. Whitmer’s emergency powers during the pandemic. Then, we raise a final toast to the last-ever installation of Cheers! Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen offer us one more cocktail recipe. You can find information about their final Cheers! event here.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

Tom Perkins, journalist
Lester Graham, co-host Cheers!
Tammy Coxen, co-host Cheers!

Tags
Stateside Cheers!DTE Energydark money
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content