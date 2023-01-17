© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Jan. 17, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST
Today’s show started with a visit from Stateside regular, Craig Mauger, to layout the different candidates for the Michigan GOP chair. Each has previously made false claims about elections being stolen. Then, a University of Michigan psychiatrist stopped in to discuss cognitive sleep and a new study about people who sleep in atypical ways. Finishing up, we talked with Lyndsay Green, the Detroit Free Press food critic, to talk about her first year on the job and what it is like to be a Black woman working the job she has.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

