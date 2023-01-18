Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Today on Stateside, an update on the status of children’s hospitals and pediatric hospital wards across the state amid a surge of respiratory viruses. Plus, a writer who is working to catalog UFO sightings in Michigan dished on her recent book. Then, we spoke with State Senator Jeff Irwin about the state's ban on plastic bag bans. To wrap up, Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt spoke about her installation "Plastic Bag Store," and the statement that it makes on single use plastics in our society.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

