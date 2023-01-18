© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Stateside Staff
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST
Today on Stateside, an update on the status of children’s hospitals and pediatric hospital wards across the state amid a surge of respiratory viruses. Plus, a writer who is working to catalog UFO sightings in Michigan dished on her recent book. Then, we spoke with State Senator Jeff Irwin about the state's ban on plastic bag bans. To wrap up, Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt spoke about her installation "Plastic Bag Store," and the statement that it makes on single use plastics in our society.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, Michigan Radio reporter
  • Cheryl Costa, author of UFOs in Michigan and Where to Find Them
  • Jeff Irwin, former Michigan State Senator
  • Robin Frohardt, artist and filmmaker behind the "Plastic Bag Store" exhibit
Stateside Children's Healthmichigan hospitalsRSVUFOMichigan authorsplastic bagssingle use plastic
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
