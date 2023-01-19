© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
Have you ever gone on the QLine? M.L. Elrick has. He wrote about the now state-funded light rail line for the Detroit Free Press and joined today to talk about what he found. Then, two doctors who were appointed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 racial disparities task force discussed their work and it’s legacy as it will soon dissolve. To end the show, Detroit’s Khaliph Young stopped in to talk his new series “Tapestry in Black” which details the involvement of Detroiters in the Black Power movement.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • M.L. Elrick, reporter and columnist for Detroit Free Press
  • Dr. Phil Levy, vice president of translational science at Wayne State University
  • Dr. Renee Canady, CEO of Michigan Public Health Institute

  • Khaliph Young, podcaster, Tapestry in Black

Stateside DetroitersTransportation for MichiganDetroit historyBlack History in MichiganCOVID-19
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
