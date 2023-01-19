Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Have you ever gone on the QLine? M.L. Elrick has. He wrote about the now state-funded light rail line for the Detroit Free Press and joined today to talk about what he found. Then, two doctors who were appointed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 racial disparities task force discussed their work and it’s legacy as it will soon dissolve. To end the show, Detroit’s Khaliph Young stopped in to talk his new series “Tapestry in Black” which details the involvement of Detroiters in the Black Power movement.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

