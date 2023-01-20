Stateside: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

What do teachers do when students have trouble regulating their emotions? In some Michigan schools, last resort-practices might include physical restraint or isolating the student. But these seclusion and restraint tactics have proven dangerous, and in some instances, fatal.

Reporter Lily Altavena joined us to discuss her investigation into the impacts of seclusion and restraint in Michigan schools. Plus, Brian Calley, former Lt. Governor of Michigan, shared his perspective having worked on the state's current legislation surrounding seclusion and restraint.

