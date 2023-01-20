© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST
What do teachers do when students have trouble regulating their emotions? In some Michigan schools, last resort-practices might include physical restraint or isolating the student. But these seclusion and restraint tactics have proven dangerous, and in some instances, fatal.

Reporter Lily Altavena joined us to discuss her investigation into the impacts of seclusion and restraint in Michigan schools. Plus, Brian Calley, former Lt. Governor of Michigan, shared his perspective having worked on the state's current legislation surrounding seclusion and restraint.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lily Altavena, educational equity reporter at the Detroit Free Press
  • Brian Calley, former Lt. Governor of MI, current president and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
