Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
To start the week, we are joined by the Detroit News’ Kara Berg to discuss Red Flag laws for guns and their effectiveness. Then, we had Zoe Clark stop in to talk about this week's State of the State address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first one in-person.

After, we hear about the danger lead hunting bullets pose to bald eagles. Then, Michigan Radio’s Nisa Khan joined the show to talk through some tenant rights issues in Detroit. To wrap up, a writer discussed traditions around the Lunar New Year.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kara Berg, Wayne County court reporter for Detroit News
  • Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Radio
  • Dan Wanchura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Michael Livingston, producer at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Nisa Khan, data reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Frances Kai-Hwa Wang, author of "You cannot resist me when my hair is in braids"
