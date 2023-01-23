Stateside: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

To start the week, we are joined by the Detroit News’ Kara Berg to discuss Red Flag laws for guns and their effectiveness. Then, we had Zoe Clark stop in to talk about this week's State of the State address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first one in-person.

After, we hear about the danger lead hunting bullets pose to bald eagles. Then, Michigan Radio’s Nisa Khan joined the show to talk through some tenant rights issues in Detroit. To wrap up, a writer discussed traditions around the Lunar New Year.

