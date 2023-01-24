Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Ten years ago this March, Michigan’s right-to-work laws went into effect. These laws say you can’t force workers to join a union as a condition of employment. However, non-union workers get the same contract as the unionized workers who paid for contract negotiations. Democrats recently made clear that repealing right-to-work is a priority while the party has the majority. Clara Hendrickson from the Detroit Free Press broke it down for us.

Then, we learned about a Finnish-American snow god legend called Heikki Lunta that took root in the U.P. in the 1970s. Plus, we sat down with chef and author Iliana Regan to talk about her newest memoir Fieldwork, and why she left behind the Chicago culinary scene for a quiet life in rural, Northern Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

