Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST
Today on Stateside, we spoke with a researcher at the University of Michigan that is studying the environments in which lethal situations may arise from law enforcement officers suspecting the presence of a firearm.
Then, a reporter from the independent news site East Lansing Info joined to give the details on a recent lockdown at East Lansing high school that came after a false alarm. Plus, we spoke with Interlochen Public Radio News Director Ed Ronco about potential changes to Isle Royale National Park that might take place under a new plan by the National Park Service.
To wrap up, Iraqi American novelist and journalist Dunya Mikhail spoke about the horrors committed against Yazidi women by ISIS, which she chronicles in her new book The Bird Tattoo. 

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Trevor Bechtel, student engagement & strategic projects manager, U of M Poverty Solutions
  • Lucas Day, city desk editor, East Lansing Info
  • Ed Ronco, news director, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Dunya Mikhail, novelist and journalist
Stateside gunsGuns in Schoolsgun safetygun violencelaw enforcementpolicelock down drillschoolslockdownIsle RoyaleNational Parks Servicenational parksMichigan authorsbooksmichigan booksIraq WarISISChaldeanIraq
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
