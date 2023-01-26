© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
Today, a recap of Governor Whitmer's State of the State address. Then, we spoke with Myron Elkins, a southwest Michigan singer whose debut Americana album "Factories, Farms, and Amphetamines" is an ode to the Midwest, with all its grit and authenticity. Plus, we talked about the streaming service Tubi, its Black cinema section, and how Detroit is emerging as a creative hub for independent Black filmmakers.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Alyssa McMurtry, journalist, Gongwer News Service Michigan
  • Myron Elkins, country singer/songwriter, frontman for Myron Elkins and the Dying Breed
  • Phil Lewis, journalist and senior front page editor, Huffington Post
Stateside governor gretchen whitmerstate of the stateMichigan musicallegan countycinemaBlack artists
