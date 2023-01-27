© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published January 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we checked in with one Oxford High School senior about his fight for gun policy reforms now that the political winds have shifted in Lansing. Plus, how out-of-state fundraising is changing the tone of Michigan politics in legislative races.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dylan Morris, senior at Oxford High School and co-leader of the group No Future Without Today
  • Simon Schuster, MLive's senior political reporter
Stateside
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content