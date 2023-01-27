Stateside: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
Today on Stateside, we checked in with one Oxford High School senior about his fight for gun policy reforms now that the political winds have shifted in Lansing. Plus, how out-of-state fundraising is changing the tone of Michigan politics in legislative races.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dylan Morris, senior at Oxford High School and co-leader of the group No Future Without Today
- Simon Schuster, MLive's senior political reporter