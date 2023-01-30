© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Published January 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST
Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Radio's enterprise reporter Beenish Ahmed, who gave an update on an evolving situation at Wayne County Prison. Visitors have not been permitted since March 2020. Then, Lester Graham of The Environment Report discussed recent concerns by local governments regarding electric vehicles paying road use taxes. Plus, we heard from an associate professor at Michigan State University about recent scientific discoveries that trace the origin of mint. To wrap up, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan spoke about his work studying the impact of bias during the pandemic and how it relates to Asian-American-owned businesses post-covid.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Beenish Ahmed, enterprise reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Lester Graham, reporter, The Environment Report
  • Bjorn Hamberger, associate professor, Michigan State University College of Natural Science
  • Justin Huang, assistant professor of marketing, University of Michigan Ross School of Business
