Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Today on Stateside, MLive's Sheri McWhirter discussed the plans of national parks along Lake Superior to be carbon-free within four years. Plus, a Bridge Detroit investigation into the results of the controversial Hantz Farms land-use project in Detroit, where a developer was allowed to buy an entire neighborhood for just over $500K. We head up north to hear how an empty K-mart has been repurposed for the sport of curling. And a conversation with folks behind an old publication made new again for Spanish-speaking residents in Southeast Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

