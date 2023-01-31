Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Today on Stateside, MLive's Sheri McWhirter discussed the plans of national parks along Lake Superior to be carbon-free within four years. Plus, a Bridge Detroit investigation into the results of the controversial Hantz Farms land-use project in Detroit, where a developer was allowed to buy an entire neighborhood for just over $500K. We head up north to hear how an empty K-mart has been repurposed for the sport of curling. And a conversation with folks behind an old publication made new again for Spanish-speaking residents in Southeast Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Sheri McWhirter, Environment Reporter,
MLive
- Jenna Brooker, reporter for Bridge Detroit
- Ed Ronco, News Director, Interlochen Public Radio
- Martina Guzman, founder and director of the Race and Justice Reporting Initiative at the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University
- Angela Gallegos, contributing writer, El Central