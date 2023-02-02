© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Radio health reporter Kate Wells, who gave an update on nurse understaffing at Michigan hospitals and the consequences that are beginning to arise. Then, an investigator from the National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan gave his insights on recent increases in incidents of violence within schools.

We heard an update on plans for a Grand Rapids affordable housing development called the Diatribe, as well as the recent political struggle to secure funding for the project. Plus, Michigan Radio’s political director Zoe Clark discussed a bill passed by the Michigan legislature that will move Michigan’s primary elections up to February.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, health reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Justin Heinze, investigator, National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan
  • Allison R. Donahue, reporter, Michigan Advance
  • Zoe Clark, political director, Michigan Radio
Stateside primary electionprimaryMichigan Legislaturemichigan schoolsviolence preventionaffordable housingschool violenceGrand Rapidsnurseshospitalslabor shortage
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
