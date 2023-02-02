Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Today on Stateside, we were joined by Michigan Radio health reporter Kate Wells, who gave an update on nurse understaffing at Michigan hospitals and the consequences that are beginning to arise. Then, an investigator from the National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan gave his insights on recent increases in incidents of violence within schools.

We heard an update on plans for a Grand Rapids affordable housing development called the Diatribe, as well as the recent political struggle to secure funding for the project. Plus, Michigan Radio’s political director Zoe Clark discussed a bill passed by the Michigan legislature that will move Michigan’s primary elections up to February.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: