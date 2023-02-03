Stateside: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Today, we covered what to expect in another year of economic surprises. University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers walked us through the balance of growth, layoffs, and other important indicators. Then, we spoke with voice actress Diamond White, a Detroit native starring in the new animated series based off the Marvel comic Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

