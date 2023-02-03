© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Published February 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, we covered what to expect in another year of economic surprises. University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers walked us through the balance of growth, layoffs, and other important indicators. Then, we spoke with voice actress Diamond White, a Detroit native starring in the new animated series based off the Marvel comic Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Justin Wolfers, economist and public policy scholar, University of Michigan
  • Diamond White, artist, actress, and singer
Tags
Stateside global economyDetroiterscomic booksdisney
Stay Connected
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content