Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

On today's Stateside, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North shared the story how wildcats are slowly making their way back towards Michigan. Then we got an inside look at the roller derby scene in Southeast Michigan and the lasting community it's created. We wrapped up the show with a new documentary film that takes a deep dive into the long history of the iconic Boblo boats which, for decades, ferried Metro-Detroiters to and from the Canadian island amusement park.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

