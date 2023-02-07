© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Published February 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

On today's Stateside, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North shared the story how wildcats are slowly making their way back towards Michigan. Then we got an inside look at the roller derby scene in Southeast Michigan and the lasting community it's created. We wrapped up the show with a new documentary film that takes a deep dive into the long history of the iconic Boblo boats which, for decades, ferried Metro-Detroiters to and from the Canadian island amusement park.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dan Wanshura host, Points North on Interlochen Public Radio
  • Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Jamon Jordan, historian, city of Detroit
  • Aaron Schillinger, filmmaker, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale

Tags
Stateside wildlifecougareastern cougarroller derbyboblo islandBobcatboating
Stay Connected
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content