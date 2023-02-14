© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
Last night, another deadly mass shooting occurred in Michigan, this time on Michigan State University's campus. On today's show, we covered the details of what happened, speak with two student journalists who covered the tragedy, and hear from a legislator and activist who want to see change.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Emily Lawler, state politics and government editor, Detroit Free Press
  • Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Dan Netter, city desk editor at The State News and Stateside intern
  • Morgan Womack, campus desk editor at The State News and digital intern at Michigan Radio
  • Emily Busch, gun safety activist and Oxford High School mother
  • Sarah Anthony, state senator for Michigan's 21st District
Tags
Stateside Michigan State Universityoxford high school shootingmichigan state university shootingmass shootinggun control
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
