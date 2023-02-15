Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Today on Stateside, we remembered the three victims of the tragic shooting at Michigan State University, all of whom were from Michigan, and heard about the legacies they left behind. Then, we spoke with a co-director of the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention about the potential reasons why mass shootings are happening so frequently and what is being considered to solve or lessen the issue. Plus, we were joined by award-winning Detroit poet, essayist, biographer, editor, distinguished professor, and filmmaker Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, who spoke about her work and recent recognition as the 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist.

