Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we remembered the three victims of the tragic shooting at Michigan State University, all of whom were from Michigan, and heard about the legacies they left behind. Then, we spoke with a co-director of the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention about the potential reasons why mass shootings are happening so frequently and what is being considered to solve or lessen the issue. Plus, we were joined by award-winning Detroit poet, essayist, biographer, editor, distinguished professor, and filmmaker Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, who spoke about her work and recent recognition as the 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Andrea Sahouri, criminal justice reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Marc A. Zimmerman, Ph.D., co-director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
  • Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, distinguished professor in the department of African American Studies, Wayne State University
Stateside MSU Shootingmichigan state university shootingmsuMichigan State Universitygun violencegun violence in schoolsgunsshootingkresge foundationMichigan artistswayne state universitymichigan poets
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
