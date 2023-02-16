Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

Today, we talked about Michigan's laws that allowed the suspected MSU gunman to own a firearm, even after a previous conviction. Then, we heard about an effort to create an interactive online map of Malcolm X's early life in Lansing. Plus, we spoke with a University of Michigan grad student about a recent study that found Black Americans are more likely to be audited by the IRS. We ended with a breakdown of Governor Whitmer's proposed long term plan for free preschool.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

