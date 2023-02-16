© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, we talked about Michigan's laws that allowed the suspected MSU gunman to own a firearm, even after a previous conviction. Then, we heard about an effort to create an interactive online map of Malcolm X's early life in Lansing. Plus, we spoke with a University of Michigan grad student about a recent study that found Black Americans are more likely to be audited by the IRS. We ended with a breakdown of Governor Whitmer's proposed long term plan for free preschool.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter, The Detroit News
  • John Aerni-Flessner, professor, Residential College of Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University
  • Herb Boyd, journalist, author, and activist
  • Evelyn Smith, business and economics doctoral student, University of Michigan
  • Koby Levin, reporter, Chalkbeat Detroit
Tags
Stateside MSU ShootingMichigan gun lawsmalcolm xBlack historytaxessystematic racismgretchen whitmerpre-k
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content