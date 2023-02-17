© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we heard from the Cuban ambassador to the United States following her visit to Detroit. We also spoke with two longtime gun reform advocates, both of whom are mothers with students who were at Michigan State University during the time of the Monday night shooting.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lianys Torres Rivera, Cuban Ambassador to the United States
  • Kelly Dillaha, mother of two MSU students and Michigan program director, Red, Wine & Blue
  • Jennifer Norber, mother of MSU freshman, member of Red, Wine & Blue
Stateside CubaDetroitforeign relationsMSU ShootingMichigan State Universitygun violencegun violence in schoolsIt's Just PoliticsIt's Just Politics Radio
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
