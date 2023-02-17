Stateside: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
Today on Stateside, we heard from the Cuban ambassador to the United States following her visit to Detroit. We also spoke with two longtime gun reform advocates, both of whom are mothers with students who were at Michigan State University during the time of the Monday night shooting.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Lianys Torres Rivera, Cuban Ambassador to the United States
- Kelly Dillaha, mother of two MSU students and Michigan program director, Red, Wine & Blue
- Jennifer Norber, mother of MSU freshman, member of Red, Wine & Blue