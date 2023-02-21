Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Today on the show, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell talks about the possibility of gun reforms from the federal government. Then, a recap of the Michigan Republican convention that picked a new, election-denying leader. And on this Fat Tuesday we say goodbye to Cheers! after more than 100 episodes.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
Guests on today's episode:
- Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-6)
- Colin Jackson, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Kaitlyn Buss, Detroit News
- Tammy Coxen, Cheers!
- Lester Graham, Cheers!