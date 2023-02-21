© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST
Today on the show, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell talks about the possibility of gun reforms from the federal government. Then, a recap of the Michigan Republican convention that picked a new, election-denying leader. And on this Fat Tuesday we say goodbye to Cheers! after more than 100 episodes.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Guests on today's episode:

  • Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-6)
  • Colin Jackson, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Kaitlyn Buss, Detroit News
  • Tammy Coxen, Cheers!
  • Lester Graham, Cheers!
Stateside Michigan Republican PartyKristina Karamogun controlDebbie DingellCheers!
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
