Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

This week, MSU students have returned to classes after a mass shooting took place on their campus. Justin Heinze of the University of Michigan’s Institute Firearm Injury Prevention joined to discuss best practices for students facing trauma. Then, the Michigan Historical Center’s Jillian Reese came to talk about how sit-down strikes at auto plants inspired women workers at Woolworth to follow suit.. Finally, we learned a little about ancient trees and the preservation of them by father-son duo, David and Jerry (Jared) Milarch.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Justin Heinze, faculty lead for University of Michigan’s Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
  • Jillian Reese, Michigan Historical Center historian
  • David Milarch, co-founder of Archangel Ancient Tree Archive
  • Jared Milarch, co-founder and executive director of Archangel Ancient Tree Archive
