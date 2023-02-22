Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

This week, MSU students have returned to classes after a mass shooting took place on their campus. Justin Heinze of the University of Michigan’s Institute Firearm Injury Prevention joined to discuss best practices for students facing trauma. Then, the Michigan Historical Center’s Jillian Reese came to talk about how sit-down strikes at auto plants inspired women workers at Woolworth to follow suit.. Finally, we learned a little about ancient trees and the preservation of them by father-son duo, David and Jerry (Jared) Milarch.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: