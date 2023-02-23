Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
Today on Stateside, an update on the ice storm that has left hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power. We also heard about the public benefits baked into a redevelopment deal for District Detroit. Then, we revisited the history of Great Lakes sea shanties sung by Black sailors. Plus, a conversation with one Grand Rapids native who took a deep dive into Wikipedia during lockdown— and turned what she found into comedy gold.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Steve Carmody, reporter and producer, Michigan Radio
- Malachi Barrett, reporter, Bridge Detroit
- Jillian Reese, historian and curator, Michigan History Center
- Annie Rauwerda, writer and comedian behind the @depthsofwikipedia Instagram account