Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
Today on Stateside, an update on the ice storm that has left hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power. We also heard about the public benefits baked into a redevelopment deal for District Detroit. Then, we revisited the history of Great Lakes sea shanties sung by Black sailors. Plus, a conversation with one Grand Rapids native who took a deep dive into Wikipedia during lockdown— and turned what she found into comedy gold.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, reporter and producer, Michigan Radio
  • Malachi Barrett, reporter, Bridge Detroit
  • Jillian Reese, historian and curator, Michigan History Center
  • Annie Rauwerda, writer and comedian behind the @depthsofwikipedia Instagram account
