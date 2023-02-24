Stateside: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Today on Stateside, a University of Michigan researcher explained what went wrong with the grid during Wednesday night's ice storm, and why so many are still out of power. Plus, a conversation about how Indigenous people are reclaiming space and belonging in Midwestern cities.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Seth Guikema, professor and co-director, University of Michigan Center for Risk Analysis Informed Decision Engineering
- Michelle R. Jacobs, assistant professor of sociology at Wayne State University and author of the book "Indigenous Memory, Urban Reality: Stories of American Indian Relocation and Reclamation"