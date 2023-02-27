Stateside: Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Today on Stateside, lawmakers join a deafening chorus of people unhappy with massive power outages across Michigan last week. Also, how Michigan State University students made DIY barricades during a mass shooting — and new safety measures the university is considering in the wake of the deadly incident. Plus, we talked to an immigration attorney about how federal oversight is failing teenaged migrants in hazardous blue collar jobs.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-8th District)
- Dave Boucher, government and politics reporter with the Detroit Free Press
- TJ Harrison, reports for the Red Pine Radio Program at Interlochen Public Radio
- Ana Raquel Devereaux, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.