Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
Today on Stateside, lawmakers join a deafening chorus of people unhappy with massive power outages across Michigan last week. Also, how Michigan State University students made DIY barricades during a mass shooting — and new safety measures the university is considering in the wake of the deadly incident. Plus, we talked to an immigration attorney about how federal oversight is failing teenaged migrants in hazardous blue collar jobs. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-8th District)
  • Dave Boucher, government and politics reporter with the Detroit Free Press
  • TJ Harrison, reports for the Red Pine Radio Program at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Ana Raquel Devereaux, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
