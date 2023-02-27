Stateside: Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

Today on Stateside, lawmakers join a deafening chorus of people unhappy with massive power outages across Michigan last week. Also, how Michigan State University students made DIY barricades during a mass shooting — and new safety measures the university is considering in the wake of the deadly incident. Plus, we talked to an immigration attorney about how federal oversight is failing teenaged migrants in hazardous blue collar jobs.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

