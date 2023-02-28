© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
Today, we heard from the chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission about what role oversight plays in the reliability of the electric grid. We also talked about how elected officials are responding to more frequent, prolonged power outages and extreme weather events. Then, we checked in on Van Buren Township, where a hazardous waste dump was set to receive contaminated soil from the train crash in East Palestine, Ohio. Plus, a look at a new comic centering the stories of Black queer icons.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dan Scripps, chair, Michigan Public Service Commission
  • Rep. Abraham Aiyash, House Majority Floor Leader, (D-9th House District)
  • Keith Matheny, environmental reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Nathan Alston, co-founder, Plucky Comics
Stateside power outagesDTE Energyutilitiestoxic wasteVan Buren TownshipBlack historyBlack artistscomic books
