© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRSX 91.3 Port Huron is off the air due to network issues. Technicians are currently working on the problem.
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Melissa Nann Burke of the Detroit News started our midweek show by telling us about her investigation into the Detroit Veterans Affairs Hospital. Then, Gregory Qualls, the owner of of the legendary street racing black Dodge Hemi Challenger, nicknamed “The Black Ghost,” talked about the car’s tour before it will be auctioned off. Finally, Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press and attorney Deborah LaBelle discuss the the recent suicide of Angela Renee McConnell, someone who was sentenced to life in prison while she was still a minor, a status ruled by the Supreme Court a decade ago to be unconstitutional.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Melissa Nann Burke, Washington bureau reporter for The Detroit News
  • Gregory Qualls, owner of the street racing car "The Black Ghost" and son of Godfrey Qualls
  • Paul Egan, political reporter for Detroit Free Press
  • Deborah LaBelle, attorney and advocate
Tags
Stateside VETERAN BENEFITSmilitaryMichigan prisonsDetroitersracing
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content