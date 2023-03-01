Stateside: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Melissa Nann Burke of the Detroit News started our midweek show by telling us about her investigation into the Detroit Veterans Affairs Hospital. Then, Gregory Qualls, the owner of of the legendary street racing black Dodge Hemi Challenger, nicknamed “The Black Ghost,” talked about the car’s tour before it will be auctioned off. Finally, Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press and attorney Deborah LaBelle discuss the the recent suicide of Angela Renee McConnell, someone who was sentenced to life in prison while she was still a minor, a status ruled by the Supreme Court a decade ago to be unconstitutional.

