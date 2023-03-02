© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, March 2, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST
Democratic leadership in the Legislature is making its way through a long to-do list — and much of it is at the center of this week's agenda. Reporter Colin Jackson talked us through what's going down at the Capitol. Then, we spoke with a Southfield Democrat who sponsored the state Senate's passage of an updated Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which would codify LGBTQ protections in Michigan. Plus, a conversation with Congresswoman Hillary Scholten about the news that West Michigan employers were using child labor. Later, a look into how this year's mild winter bodes for dog-sledding races in the U.P. We also heard about how Detroit's reparations task force is seeking a way forward for reparations in the city.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, statehouse reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Jeremy Moss, state senator, (D-Southfield) 7th District
  • Rep. Hillary Scholten, congresswoman, Michigan's 3rd District
  • John Bryant, race director, CopperDog 150
  • Lauren Hood, co-chair of Detroit City Council Reparations Task Force
  • Keith Williams, co-chair of the Detroit City Council Reparations Task Force
