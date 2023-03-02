Stateside: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Democratic leadership in the Legislature is making its way through a long to-do list — and much of it is at the center of this week's agenda. Reporter Colin Jackson talked us through what's going down at the Capitol. Then, we spoke with a Southfield Democrat who sponsored the state Senate's passage of an updated Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which would codify LGBTQ protections in Michigan. Plus, a conversation with Congresswoman Hillary Scholten about the news that West Michigan employers were using child labor. Later, a look into how this year's mild winter bodes for dog-sledding races in the U.P. We also heard about how Detroit's reparations task force is seeking a way forward for reparations in the city.

