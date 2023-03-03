Stateside: Friday, March 3, 2023
Today, a look into a long lost shipwreck recently discovered at the bottom of the Lake Huron Plus, we spoke with an author and medical historian Dr. Howard Markel about where we are in the trajectory of the COVID pandemic — three years after it began.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Jeff Gray, superintendent, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary
- Howard Markel, physician, author, and medical historian, University of Michigan