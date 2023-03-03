© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRSX 91.3 Port Huron is off the air due to network issues. Technicians are currently working on the problem.
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 3, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, a look into a long lost shipwreck recently discovered at the bottom of the Lake Huron Plus, we spoke with an author and medical historian Dr. Howard Markel about where we are in the trajectory of the COVID pandemic — three years after it began.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jeff Gray, superintendent, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary
  • Howard Markel, physician, author, and medical historian, University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside shipwrecksthunder bay national marine sanctuaryLake HuronCOVIDpandemicmedical history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content