Stateside: Monday, March 6, 2023

Our show today includes a visit with Abdul El-Sayed. He’s accepted a position as director of Health, Human, and Veterans’ Services for Wayne County. Also, the Great Lakes’ reckoning with phosphorus, a substance in high demand for modern farm methods and deeply problematic in terms of water quality. Plus, a husband-and-wife culinary and culture team talk about Irish food, and what’s most surprising to gastronomical tourists visiting Ireland for the first time.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: