Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 6, 2023

Published March 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
Our show today includes a visit with Abdul El-Sayed. He’s accepted a position as director of Health, Human, and Veterans’ Services for Wayne County. Also, the Great Lakes’ reckoning with phosphorus, a substance in high demand for modern farm methods and deeply problematic in terms of water quality. Plus, a husband-and-wife culinary and culture team talk about Irish food, and what’s most surprising to gastronomical tourists visiting Ireland for the first time.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Abdul El-Sayed, M.D., director, Health, Human, and Veterans’ Services Department, Wayne County
  • Dan Egan, environmental journalist, Journalist in Residence at the Center for Water Policy, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
  • Kate McCabe, founder and CEO of Bog & Thunder
  • Max Sussman, culinary director of Bog & Thunder
Tags
Stateside Irishst. patrick's dayPoints NorthAbdul El-Sayedwayne countypublic health
Stay Connected
