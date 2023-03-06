Stateside: Monday, March 6, 2023
Our show today includes a visit with Abdul El-Sayed. He’s accepted a position as director of Health, Human, and Veterans’ Services for Wayne County. Also, the Great Lakes’ reckoning with phosphorus, a substance in high demand for modern farm methods and deeply problematic in terms of water quality. Plus, a husband-and-wife culinary and culture team talk about Irish food, and what’s most surprising to gastronomical tourists visiting Ireland for the first time.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Abdul El-Sayed, M.D., director, Health, Human, and Veterans’ Services Department, Wayne County
- Dan Egan, environmental journalist, Journalist in Residence at the Center for Water Policy, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Kate McCabe, founder and CEO of Bog & Thunder
- Max Sussman, culinary director of Bog & Thunder