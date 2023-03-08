© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
Today on the show, a conversation with the president of Finlandia University, which is shutting down operations after 126 years. Then, a closer look at why the Whitmer administration's plan to expand early childhood education has inadvertently forced some education centers to turn families away. Plus, we congratulate Cheyna Roth on her award-winning podcast episode about her personal struggles with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and infertility.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Timothy Pinnow, president, Finlandia University
  • Koby Levin, reporter, Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Dr. Hadassah McKnight, director, Child Star Development Center
  • Cheyna Roth, podcast producer, Slate, winner of the Writers Guild Award for Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary
Stateside Great Start Readiness Program.early childhood educationeducationUpper Peninsulaprivate schoolsin-vitro fertilizationwomen's healthpregnancy
