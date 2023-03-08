Stateside: Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023

Today on the show, a conversation with the president of Finlandia University, which is shutting down operations after 126 years. Then, a closer look at why the Whitmer administration's plan to expand early childhood education has inadvertently forced some education centers to turn families away. Plus, we congratulate Cheyna Roth on her award-winning podcast episode about her personal struggles with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and infertility.

