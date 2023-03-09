© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
stateside new full show post

General Motors recently announced they're offering voluntary buyouts and voluntary layoffs to salaried workers. We talked to Detroit News reporter Kalea Hall about why the automaker is looking to shrink its workforce. Then, we heard about a mother-son duo in northern Michigan who are bringing their non-alcoholic spirits to market. Plus, Judge Greg Mathis joined us to reflect on his decades-long career in television — and the Detroit upbringing that got him there. We ended with a look into the The Alluvion, a new community-minded music venue in Traverse City.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kalea Hall, business and autos reporter, The Detroit News
  • Leslie Hemp, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Loghan Call, co-founder, Audacia Elixirs
  • Naomi Call, co-founder, Audacia Elixirs
  • Roman Albaugh, owner, The Bartending Company
  • Judge Greg Mathis, judge, author, and TV court show arbitrator on Judge Mathis
  • Andrew Lutes, operations and membership director, Commongrounds Cooperative
  • Jessica Kooiman, designer and curator, Commongrounds Cooperative
Tags
Stateside General MotorslayoffsalcoholentrepreneurshipTraverse CityDetroitersjudgetvperformance artlive music
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content