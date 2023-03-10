© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, March 10, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, we heard from Dr. Thomas Veverka, a trauma surgeon who urged Michigan lawmakers to act on gun safety legislation at the capitol yesterday. Then, we spoke with Mamba Hamissi, who co-owns the Detroit restaurant Baobob Far with his wife Nadia. The couple came to Michigan from Burundi as refugees, and Mamba recently won on the Food Network show Chopped.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dr. Thomas Veverka, critical care surgery specialist, MyMichigan General Surgery
  • Mamba Hamissi, CEO and co-founder, Baobab Fare
Michigan gun law, gun violence, community mental health, Detroit restaurants, immigrants, food industry
