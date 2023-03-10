Stateside: Friday, March 10, 2023

Today, we heard from Dr. Thomas Veverka, a trauma surgeon who urged Michigan lawmakers to act on gun safety legislation at the capitol yesterday. Then, we spoke with Mamba Hamissi, who co-owns the Detroit restaurant Baobob Far with his wife Nadia. The couple came to Michigan from Burundi as refugees, and Mamba recently won on the Food Network show Chopped.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

