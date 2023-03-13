© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Happy Monday Stateside listeners! On today’s show, we started the week with Sens. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, discussing their legislation that would allow children with tribal citizenship to qualify for financial assistance under the Guardian Assistance Program. Next, we talked about Aretha Franklin and modern Black women musicians with an author. Then, a small clip about Michigan Radio’s book club! Finally, we revisit a conversation with Dr. Justin Heinze, about the increase in violence within schools.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jeff Irwin, Senator from the 15th Senate District
  • John Damoose, Senator from the 37th Senate District
  • Rachelle Baker, illustrator of "A is for Aretha"
  • Justin Heinze, investigator at the National Center for School Safety at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside native american tribesMichigan child welfareAretha FranklinGuns in Schools
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content