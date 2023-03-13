Stateside: Monday, March 13, 2023

Happy Monday Stateside listeners! On today’s show, we started the week with Sens. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, discussing their legislation that would allow children with tribal citizenship to qualify for financial assistance under the Guardian Assistance Program. Next, we talked about Aretha Franklin and modern Black women musicians with an author. Then, a small clip about Michigan Radio’s book club! Finally, we revisit a conversation with Dr. Justin Heinze, about the increase in violence within schools.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

