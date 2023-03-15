© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
We talked with Jim Ananich, former minority leader for the state Senate, about what it was like when right-to-work was passed. Then we discussed right-to-work with Sen. Darrin Camilleri, who introduced the bill heading to Whitmer’s desk to repeal the legislation. Afterward, Wayne State professor Kidada Williams joined to discuss her book about the terror faced by Black people in the Reconstruction era. To end our midweek show, Myron Elkins, a Michigan-based Americana singer, stopped in to discuss his debut album, released earlier this year.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jim Ananich, former minority leader in Michigan Senate
  • Darrin Camilleri, state senator from 4th Senate district
  • Kidada Williams, professor at Wayne State University
  • Myron Elkins, country singer/songwriter
Stateside right to worklabor unionsMichigan musicslavery
