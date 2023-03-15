Stateside: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

We talked with Jim Ananich, former minority leader for the state Senate, about what it was like when right-to-work was passed. Then we discussed right-to-work with Sen. Darrin Camilleri, who introduced the bill heading to Whitmer’s desk to repeal the legislation. Afterward, Wayne State professor Kidada Williams joined to discuss her book about the terror faced by Black people in the Reconstruction era. To end our midweek show, Myron Elkins, a Michigan-based Americana singer, stopped in to discuss his debut album, released earlier this year.

