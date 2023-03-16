© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring 23 - LM Blue (3).png
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we talked with reporter Dustin Walsh about the emerging growing pains in Michigan's recreational marijuana industry. Then, we revisited a conversation with Marvel's first Black female teen superhero—and the Detroit native who voices her character on a new Disney series. Plus, we spoke to U.P. chef Iliana Regan about her latest memoir, and leaving behind the Chicago restaurant scene for a life in rural Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, senior reporter, Crain's Detroit Business
  • Diamond White, artist, actress, singer, and voice of Lunella Lafayette on the Marvel series Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur
  • Iliana Regan, chef and author of the books Fieldwork and Burn the Place
Tags
Stateside marijuana businessCannabis Industrydisneycomic booksforagingchefrestaurants
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content