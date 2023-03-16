Stateside: Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023
Today on Stateside, we talked with reporter Dustin Walsh about the emerging growing pains in Michigan's recreational marijuana industry. Then, we revisited a conversation with Marvel's first Black female teen superhero—and the Detroit native who voices her character on a new Disney series. Plus, we spoke to U.P. chef Iliana Regan about her latest memoir, and leaving behind the Chicago restaurant scene for a life in rural Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dustin Walsh, senior reporter, Crain's Detroit Business
- Diamond White, artist, actress, singer, and voice of Lunella Lafayette on the Marvel series Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur
- Iliana Regan, chef and author of the books Fieldwork and Burn the Place