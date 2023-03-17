© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, March 17, 2023

Published March 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
Today, we spoke with an ACLU attorney about the signing of new protections under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and the decades-long push for LGBTQ+ rights in Michigan. Plus, we revisited a conversation with Iraqi American writer Dunya Mikhail, a Sterling Heights author whose novel The Bird Tattoo was shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jay Kaplan, LGBTQ+ Rights Project Staff Attorney, ACLU of Michigan
  • Dunya Mikhail, poet, translator, journalist, and author of The Bird Tattoo
