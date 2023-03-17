Stateside: Friday, March 17, 2023

Today, we spoke with an ACLU attorney about the signing of new protections under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and the decades-long push for LGBTQ+ rights in Michigan. Plus, we revisited a conversation with Iraqi American writer Dunya Mikhail, a Sterling Heights author whose novel The Bird Tattoo was shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

