Stateside

Stateside: Monday, March 20, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons, oh my! The company that broadcasts the Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons games, Bally Sports, announced that it would be declaring bankruptcy. Bill Shea from The Athletic joined to talk about the potential impact from the announcement. Then, we hear about young people living with an alcohol related liver disease, alongside two experts on the disease. Then Zak Rosen talks about his podcast, The Best Advice Show. Stateside executive producer Laura Weber-Davis then discussed the art of writing a proper cover letter with Zak.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

  • Bill Shea, sports business reporter for The Athletic
  • Austin Johnson, person living with Alcohol-Related Liver disease
  • Scott Winder, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Michigan and psychiatrist at Michigan Alcohol Improvement Network
  • Anne Fernandez, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Michigan, clinical psychiatrist at Michigan Alcohol Improvement Network
  • Zak Rosen, media and podcast producer, The Best Advice Show.
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
