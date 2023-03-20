Stateside: Monday, March 20, 2023

Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons, oh my! The company that broadcasts the Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons games, Bally Sports, announced that it would be declaring bankruptcy. Bill Shea from The Athletic joined to talk about the potential impact from the announcement. Then, we hear about young people living with an alcohol related liver disease, alongside two experts on the disease. Then Zak Rosen talks about his podcast, The Best Advice Show. Stateside executive producer Laura Weber-Davis then discussed the art of writing a proper cover letter with Zak.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

